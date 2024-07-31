Father, son facing terror charges allegedly planning violent Toronto attack: RCMP

TORONTO — RCMP say a father and son facing terrorism related charges were allegedly in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto.

The Mounties allege the 62-year-old and 26-year-old knowingly facilitated terrorist activity in the Greater Toronto Area.

They say the two were arrested at a Richmond Hill, Ont., hotel on the weekend.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest there is a remaining risk to the public.

Both men face one charge each of participation in the activities of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, conspiracy to commit murder and weapon possession for a dangerous purpose.

The 62-year-old father also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

