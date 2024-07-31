Feds arrest ex-US Green Beret in connection to failed 2020 raid of Venezuela to remove Maduro

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, retired three-star Venezuelan army general Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones, center, stands while his defense attorney Cesar De Castro, right, speaks in Federal Court in New York, Thursday, Jan, 18, 2024. Former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau is seated in the audience, background right. Goudreau who organized a failed crossborder raid in 2020 to remove President Nicolas Maduro has been arrested in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

By Joshua Goodman And Jim Mustian, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 1:42 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A former U.S. Green Beret who in 2020 organized a failed crossborder raid of Venezuelan army deserters to remove President Nicolas Maduro has been arrested in New York on federal arms smuggling charges.

A federal indictment unsealed this week in Tampa, Florida, accuses Jordan Goudreau and a Venezuelan partner, Yacsy Alvarez, of violating U.S. arms control laws when they allegedly assembled and sent to Colombia AR-styled weapons, ammo, night vision goggles and other defense equipment requiring a U.S. export license.

Goudreau, 48, also was charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods from the United States and “unlawful possession of a machine gun,” among 14 counts. He was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons booking records.

Goudreau, a three-time Bronze Star recipient for bravery in Iraq and Afghanistan, catapulted to fame in 2020 when he claimed responsibility for an amphibious raid by a ragtag group of soldiers that had trained in clandestine camps in neighboring Colombia.

Two days before the incursion, The Associated Press published an investigation detailing how Goudreau had been trying for months to raise funds for the harebrained idea from the Trump administration, Venezuela’s opposition and wealthy Americans looking to invest in Venezuela’s oil industry should Maduro be removed. The effort largely failed and the rural farms along Colombia’s Caribbean coast that housed the would-be liberators suffered from a lack of food, weapons and other supplies.

Despite the setbacks, the coup plotters went forward in what became known as the Bay of Piglets. The group was easily mopped up by Venezuela’s security forces, which had already infiltrated the group. Two of Goudreau’s former Green Beret colleagues spent years in Venezuela’s prisons until a prisoner swap last year with other jailed Americans for a Maduro ally held in the U.S. on money laundering charges.

Prosecutors in their 22-page indictment documented the ill-fated plot, citing text messages between the defendants about their effort to buy military-related equipment and export it to Colombia, and tracing a web of money transfers, international flights and large-scale purchases.

One November 2019 message from Goudreau to an equipment distributor said: “Here is the list bro.” It included AR-15 rifles, night vision devices and ballistic helmets, prosecutors said.

“We def need our guns,” Goudreau wrote in one text message, according to the indictment.

In another message, prosecutors said, Alvarez asked Goudreau if she would be “taking things” with her on an upcoming flight from the U.S. to Colombia.

Earlier this year, another Goudreau partner in the would-be coup, Cliver Alcalá, a retired three-star Venezuelan army general, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to more than two decades for providing weapons to drug-funded rebels.

Goudreau attended the court proceedings but refused then and on other occasions to speak to AP about his role in the attempted coup. His attorney, Gustavo J. Garcia-Montes, said his client is innocent but declined further comment.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. An attorney for Alvarez, Christopher A. Kerr, told AP that Alvarez is “seeking asylum in the United States and has been living here peacefully with other family members, several of whom are U.S. citizens.”

“She will plead not guilty to these charges this afternoon, and as of right now, under our system, they are nothing more than allegations.”

___

Mustian reported from Miami. AP Writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report from Washington.

Joshua Goodman And Jim Mustian, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

