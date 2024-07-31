FIFA reveals email from Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman on spying

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 31, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 12:15 pm.

More evidence on spying strategies used by the Canadian women’s soccer team has emerged.

A public document on FIFA’s decision to penalize the Canadian women’s soccer team at the Olympics reveals emails on spying from coach Bev Priestman and an analyst.

In the document published on the FIFA website, dated on Sunday, FIFA says it received an email from Canada Soccer explaining why it decided to suspend Bev Priestman, analyst Joseph Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander because of an Olympic drone spying scandal last week.

Included is an email sent from an unnamed Canada Soccer performance analyst to Priestman on March 20 following the release of the Olympic draw.

The analyst said they had two meetings with Priestman about their roles.

“As discussed yesterday, in terms of the ‘spying’ conversation, I came off the meeting with clarity that you understood my reasons for me being unwilling to do this moving forward.

“– Morally

“– My own reputation within the analysis field

“– Potentially being unable to fulfil my role on a matchday.

“Moving forward I will have a discussion with (fellow analyst) Joey (Lombardi), and reach out to the wider tech team with regards to how we could potentially look for other solutions. But just wanted to confirm that you will not be asking me to fulfil the role of ‘spying’ in the upcoming camp & future camps.”

Related:

The document then shows an email from Priestman to an unnamed recipient commenting on the previous email.

“Seeking your advice and input here regarding this formal email on spying. It’s something the analyst has always done and I know there is a whole operation on the Men’s side with regards to it…

“Yesterday in a meeting when discussing, I asked (the unnamed analyst) to propose a alternative solution as for scouting it can be the difference between winning and losing and all top 10 teams do it. I received this more ‘formal’ email this morning and so just after guidance really as to what from a HR stand point I can do or do I need to find another solution in resourcing? It’s a tricky one and it’s formal for a reason I feel…”

The document also includes an email from Canada Soccer to FIFA stating it believes the spying techniques were started by a previous national men’s team administration and continued by Priestman.

Lombardi was charged for flying an unmanned aircraft in a restricted place last week after two reported drone incidents at New Zealand practices in France in the days prior to Canada’s tournament-opening win over New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Canada’s appeal on FIFA’s decision to penalize the team six points was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada did not appeal the one-year ban handed to Priestman, Mander and Lombardi.

“To Canada, I am sorry. You have been my home and a country I have fallen in love with,” Priestman said in a letter released by her lawyers on the weekend. “I hope you will continue to support these extremely talented and hard-working players, to help them defy the odds and show their true character.”

Priestman’s legal representative did not immediately respond to a Sportsnet request asking for comment on FIFA’s document on Wednesday.

Because of the FIFA penalty, Canada (2-0 at the Olympics) must beat Colombia on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT to advance to the knockout stage.

