Former lead BBC news presenter pleads guilty to 3 counts of making indecent images of children

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Wednesday July 31, 2024 where he is charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Metropolitan Police investigation. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 5:43 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 5:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Huw Edwards, the BBC’s former top news presenter, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Edwards, 62, was one of the BBC’s most prominent figures as well as one of its highest-paid, before he was suspended in July 2023 for separate claims made last year. He later resigned for health reasons.

The offenses that he pleaded guilty to at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London involved images shared on WhatsApp.

After admitting the charges, he sat staring into the distance, with his head tilted slightly upwards.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier this week that he was arrested in November last year and charged on June 26.

He could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Edwards had been the lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

