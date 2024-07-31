French citizen accused of unlawfully collecting military information in Russia denied bail

French citizen Laurent Vinatier sits in a cage in a courtroom in the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A district court in Moscow rules on whether to extend the pretrial detention of Laurent Vinatier, a French citizen arrested in Russia who has pleaded guilty to criminal charges involving illegally collecting information on military issues in the country. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 11:56 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Wednesday ordered a French citizen arrested in Russia to remain in custody ahead of his trial on charges of unlawfully collecting information on military issues.

Laurent Vinatier was arrested in the Russian capital in June as tensions flared between Moscow and Paris following French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about the possibility of deploying French troops in Ukraine.

Russian authorities accused Vinatier of failing to register as a “foreign agent” while collecting information about Russia’s “military and military-technical activities” which could be used to the detriment of the country’s security. Under Russian law, the offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Wednesday, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court ordered Vinatier to remain in custody until Sept. 5 pending the probe into his action, rejecting his plea to be released on bail or placed under house arrest.

Vinatier is an adviser with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Geneva-based nongovernmental organization. The NGO said in June it was doing “everything possible to assist” him.

The charges against Vinatier stem from a recently adopted law that requires anyone who collects information on military issues to register with authorities as a foreign agent.

Human rights activists have criticized the law and other recent legislation as part of a multi-pronged Kremlin crackdown on independent media and political activists intended to stifle criticism of its actions in Ukraine.

Arrests on charges of spying and collecting sensitive data have become increasingly frequent in Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

breaking

41m ago

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

1h ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

1h ago

Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning
Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

It's expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days. Environment Canada issued a heat...

53m ago

