Germany says China was behind a 2021 cyberattack on a government agency and summons its ambassador

FILE - The Chinese national frag waves in front of the country's embassy in Berlin, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Officials in Berlin say an investigation has determined that “Chinese state actors” were responsible for a 2021 cyberattack on Germany’s national office for cartography. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

By Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 7:01 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 7:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — An investigation has determined that “Chinese state actors” were responsible for a 2021 cyberattack on Germany’s national office for cartography, officials in Berlin said Wednesday. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a protest for the first time in decades.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said the German government has “reliable information from our intelligence services” about the source of the attack on the Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy, which he said was carried out “for the purpose of espionage.”

“This serious cyberattack on a federal agency shows how big the danger is from Chinese cyberattacks and spying,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “We call on China to refrain from and prevent such cyberattacks. These cyberattacks threaten the digital sovereignty of Germany and Europe.”

Fischer declined to elaborate on who exactly in China was responsible. He said a Chinese ambassador was last summoned to the German Foreign Ministry in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Germany’s attribution of the cyberattack is the latest case to reflect increasing tensions between Berlin and Beijing about potential security risks posed by China.

In April, three people were arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses. And an assistant to a prominent German far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Three weeks ago, Germany said it will bar the use of critical components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in core parts of the country’s 5G networks in two steps starting in 2026.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government last year drew up a strategy for relations with China that refers to a “systemic rivalry” with the Asian power and a need to reduce risks of economic dependency, but highlights Berlin’s desire to work with Beijing on challenges such as climate change and maintain trade ties. The strategy drew criticism from Beijing.

In the 2021 case, the Interior Ministry said that part of the cartography agency’s network was compromised but further malware wasn’t found. It said the attacker was successfully kicked out of the network, and the agency — which provides official geodata for Germany — undertook a series of measures to improve its IT security.

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian...

updated

4m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

38m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

1h ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

2h ago

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian...

updated

4m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

38m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

1h ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos