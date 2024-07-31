Historic B.C. mining town of Barkerville to reopen following wildfire threat

BC Wildfire crews work to protect the Barkerville Town and Park heritage site from the nearby Antler Creek wildfire in Barkerville, B.C., in an undated handout photo. Barkerville is reopening Friday after a nearby wildfire forced residents and tourists to evacuate the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Carrie Chard, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

BARKERVILLE, B.C. — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is set to reopen Friday after a nearby wildfire forced residents and tourists to evacuate the region earlier this month.

The historic town says in a news release that its programs will resume, though guests may see “elevated smoke” and its campgrounds, cottages and guest houses will remain closed until about mid-August.

It says people are welcome to make arrangements to stay at the Historic St. George Hotel, a private local business, or in neighbouring communities that have also “faced economic challenges with the recent evacuation orders.”

The Antler Creek wildfire triggered an evacuation order on July 21 for the tourist town, the nearby community of Wells and for the popular Bowron Lake Provincial Park.

Evacuation alerts were lifted Monday, though the 143-square-kilometre blaze is still burning out of control.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s emergency management minister, says the province is still encouraging people to visit but is reminding travellers to be prepared by looking up the regional forecast, road conditions, highway closures and evacuation alerts.

“If you are travelling by car, it is important to have an emergency kit in your car, have sufficient water, food, extra clothing and emergency gear,” she said, noting that wildfire behaviour is unpredictable and conditions can change quickly.

Barkerville’s reopening comes after recent rains and cooler temperatures helped dampen some wildfire activity across the province.

In the north, conditions have improved to the point that the province is lifting campfire bans in the Prince George and Northwest fire centres starting Thursday.

But Cliff Chapman, the director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service, said Tuesday that forecasts suggest a hot, dry pattern returning to the south by this weekend.

Many of the roughly 340 wildfires burning throughout B.C. are concentrated in the southeast, where hundreds of residents of the Slocan area were forced out of their homes due to the danger.

Top Stories

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

36m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

9h ago

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

14h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

9h ago

