In ‘COUP!’ find a sharp ‘comedy of menace,’ with Peter Sarsgaard and Billy Magnussen

This image released by Greenwich Entertainment shows Peter Sarsgaard in a scene from "Coup!" (Greenwich Entertainment via AP)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:26 pm.

It’s the early days of the 1918 pandemic when a mysterious new chef descends on a wealthy family’s estate in the new film “COUP!”

The chef, played by Peter Sarsgaard, is a worldly and questioning sort with a mischievous streak who torments his employer, Billy Magnussen, a self-styled progressive journalist looking out for the plight of the worker from his gilded fortress. As the world shuts down around them and the grounds become ever more isolated, tensions continue to rise with both comedic and tragic outcomes.

“I fell in love with it right away,” Magnussen said.

But “ COUP! ”, in theaters Friday, is the kind of original script that doesn’t often see the light of day. Its tonal and aesthetic inspirations range from the works of playwright Harold Pinter to Luis Buñuel’s “The Exterminating Angel” and the genre-bending work of the Coen brothers. So, when co-writers and directors Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman asked Magnussen if he was interested, the actor went a step further. He brought his production company HappyBad Bungalow into the fold.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, and I’ll help make this thing with you,’” said Magnussen. “This was us getting down and dirty, you know? Doing it all ourselves. It was finding the locations, getting the people organized, getting all the department heads together. It was a whole team effort.”

Sarsgaard was one of their earliest asks, someone Stark and Schuman said they imagined while writing Floyd. He’s the kind of actor who they knew had the dexterity to handle the complex character, who may or may not have murdered someone, and whose arrival hastens the unraveling of Magnussen’s gentleman journalist and the delicate social structure of his household.

“It was kind of unlike anything I’m usually offered,” Sarsgaard said. “I thought of him as really a man of the world. A guy who knew more than this rich fella sitting pretty in his castle. He doesn’t have the intellectual 30,000-foot understanding of what’s going on. But he certainly has the on-the-ground understanding, and something more interesting than street smarts.”

Sarsgaard, too, became an executive producer, wanting to help make sure the film was made at the right price point that would also maximize creativity, like staying in one main location.

“He elevated the character in ways we never imagined,” the co-directors said in an email. “Probably because he shares our twisted sense of humor.”

Sarsgaard is also having a bit of a moment with his riveting small screen turn as prosecutor Tommy Molto on the AppleTV+ series “ Presumed Innocent,” and not just because of the bolo tie (his idea, by the way). Though both Tommy and his “COUP!” character are a little mysterious and odd, Sarsgaard insists he isn’t consciously toying with audience expectations in either case.

“I think the filmmakers are doing that for you and not me. I truly just honored the way I thought a person would act in a given moment,” he said. “When people would tell me that the character seemed like he was up to something or, God forbid, said he was creepy, I truly didn’t understand.”

“COUP!” debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year where it garnered strong reviews, but even so, it’s an uphill battle for a small distributor like Greenwich Entertainment to get something like it to audiences. It’s not one that you’re necessarily going to hear about from an ad during the Olympics, or through a flashy international press tour with stops in Tokyo and London. It’s the kind of film that needs word of mouth most of all.

“It’s challenging when everyone’s like ‘the market doesn’t do this,’” Magnussen said. “You’re like what market? It’s art. Let’s remember that. And audiences are capable of elevated material and ideas.”

This summer Hollywood has churned out its share of remakes, reboots and popcorn fare. But there’s also an undercurrent of enthusiasm for original gambles, with films as different as “ Thelma ” and “ Longlegs ” finding audiences without the marketing budgets of “Twisters” or “ Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“It’s kind of a rollicking good time,” Sarsgaard said. “I think at this current moment, the news has taken over the slot for movies that make you think real hard. I respect that. This is not that: This is absurd and fun.”

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

3h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:34
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack

British police have arrested a teenage boy after 11 children and 2 adults were stabbed at a dance class in Southport. Karling Donoghue details the deadly attack and how officials are responding.
More Videos