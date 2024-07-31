In the news today: Rocky road ahead for Jasper’s small businesses

The remains of hotels in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. The business community of Jasper — a town whose economy depends on tourism, particularly the crucial summer season — is facing an overwhelming challenge in the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…

Jasper’s fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead

Jasper’s small business community is facing a difficult road ahead. Ashley Kliewer is co-owner of The Peacock Cork & Fork, a new fine-dining restaurant in the tourist town that was only open for 40 days before the wildfires happened. Kliewer has been staying in Edmonton since the evacuation order was issued for Jasper last week. She hasn’t been able to personally assess the damage to the Peacock, though she’s seen photos suggesting the building’s roof is badly damaged.

TSB report coming on container ship fire off B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board will release its report today on the fire and loss of more than 100 containers from a cargo ship off British Columbia’s coast. The containers fell off MV Zim Kingston in October 2021 as it sat off the west coast of Vancouver Island and a storm blew in, bringing strong winds. The Kingston moved to the waters off Victoria, then days later fire erupted in one of the containers and spread on the ship, taking several days to put out. Just four of the 109 containers that tumbled from the ship were found.

Here’s what else we’re watching…

StatCan to release May GDP figures today

Statistics Canada will release its May gross domestic product report this morning. A preliminary estimate last month suggested the economy grew 0.1 per cent in May. The federal agency will also publish an estimate for economic growth in the second quarter today. RBC says it expects the data to show a weakening economy in the second quarter.

Historic B.C. town to reopen after wildfire threat

The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is set to reopen Friday after a nearby wildfire forced residents and tourists to evacuate the region earlier this month. The historic town says in a news release that its programs will resume, though guests may see “elevated smoke” and its campgrounds, cottages and guest houses will remain closed until about mid-August. The Antler Creek wildfire triggered an evacuation order on July 21 for the tourist town, the nearby community of Wells and the popular Bowron Lake Provincial Park.

Sahara sands causing lull in hurricane season

Scientists say tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are responsible for the almost month-long lull in this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. Researchers have found that every June and July, there is a peak in the amount of dust from the North African desert that is lifted high above the North Atlantic, where it disrupts the formation of tropical storms. Only three named storms have formed over the Atlantic since hurricane season started on June 1 — tropical storms Alberto and Chris and hurricane Beryl, which on July 2 became the earliest Category 5 hurricane to be recorded over the Atlantic.

Coutts murder-conspiracy trial set to go to jury

A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022. The panel has been hearing testimony for seven weeks in the Court of King’s Bench in the case of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert. The two were charged after police seized guns, ammunition and body armour at the blockade, which tied up traffic for two weeks at the U.S.-Alberta border to protest COVID-19 rules. The defence has argued the two went to Coutts to make a statement that individual freedoms must be protected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

36m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

9h ago

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

14h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

9h ago

Top Stories

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

36m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

9h ago

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

14h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos