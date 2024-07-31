Japan’s top automaker Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologizes

FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 6:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.

In the latest report, Toyota Motor Corp. said it failed to carry out proper certification on seven models, including the Camry sedan and RAV 4 sport utility vehicle. The false tests included pedestrian protection, side collisions and steering impact.

No safety problems were associated with the misconduct and people who own Toyota vehicles don’t need to take any action, according to Toyota. Toyota’s overseas production was not affected.

Toyota’s chairman, Akio Toyoda apologized in June while announcing massive testing irregularities involving six models, including the Crown and the Lexus RX luxury models. Production of some models in Japan was halted.

“It is with deep regret that we were not able to properly conduct our certification operations, and we apologize to our stakeholders for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused them,” Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota said workers did not clearly understand the rules for preparing documents required for certification applications or the basic importance of such work. Managers also lacked that understanding and were not adequately involved.

The company was carrying out an internal investigation after the earlier mishap, trying to correct the problem, when the latest oversight surfaced.

The wide-ranging fraudulent testing, which surfaced earlier at Japan’s top automaker, involved the use of inadequate or outdated data in collision tests and incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes. Engine power tests also were falsified. The deceptive test results were also found on discontinued models.

Similar fraudulent tests were found at Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., and at Toyota group makers Hino Motors and Daihatsu Motor Co.

Toyota reported the latest findings to the government and renewed its promise to correct its corporate culture and its work habits.

Production of the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross, all small models for the Japanese market, has been suspended since June 3. It is scheduled to resume in September once the transport ministry confirms they comply with standards.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

1h ago

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

29m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

18m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

1h ago

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

29m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

18m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos