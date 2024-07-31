Kevin Kiermaier thanks Blue Jays fans in video message

Former Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier took to social media to share a wholesome message with fans after being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I have felt love from here since I signed,” Kiermaier said in the video. “…I love [Blue Jays fans] from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for treating me and my family so good.”

Thank you ⁦@BlueJays⁩ for everything that came my way these past 2 yrs! I will forever cherish my time here in Toronto! I promise you that! Got nuttin but love for everyone here! pic.twitter.com/v5CINLUFde — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) July 31, 2024

The platinum glove winner struggled mightily at the plate in his second season with the Blue Jays in 2024. He hit just .195 after nearly reaching a career-high at the plate last season, striking out 66 times over 200 plate appearances.

Kiermaier admitted to his struggles in his farewell video but thanked fans for always having his back.

“I did not play good this year, I know that, It drove me nuts. I was trying my hardest each and every day,” he said. “Every time I was out there in centre field everyone had great things to say about me when I [went] up to the plate.”

Now a member of the Dodgers, Kiermaier will have a chance to win his first-ever World Series trophy in what will be his final major league season. The 34-year-old having announced his retirement from professional baseball earlier this month.

Kiermaier signed a one-year deal with Toronto this past off-season. He was dealt to the Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline in exchange for southpaw Ryan Yarbrough.