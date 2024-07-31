Kevin Kiermaier thanks Blue Jays fans in video message

Toronto Blue Jays player Kevin Kiermaier is seen.
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run by Bo Bichette against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 31, 2024 4:32 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:33 pm.

Former Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier took to social media to share a wholesome message with fans after being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I have felt love from here since I signed,” Kiermaier said in the video. “…I love [Blue Jays fans] from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for treating me and my family so good.”

The platinum glove winner struggled mightily at the plate in his second season with the Blue Jays in 2024. He hit just .195 after nearly reaching a career-high at the plate last season, striking out 66 times over 200 plate appearances.

Kiermaier admitted to his struggles in his farewell video but thanked fans for always having his back.

“I did not play good this year, I know that, It drove me nuts. I was trying my hardest each and every day,” he said. “Every time I was out there in centre field everyone had great things to say about me when I [went] up to the plate.”

Now a member of the Dodgers, Kiermaier will have a chance to win his first-ever World Series trophy in what will be his final major league season. The 34-year-old having announced his retirement from professional baseball earlier this month.

Kiermaier signed a one-year deal with Toronto this past off-season. He was dealt to the Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline in exchange for southpaw Ryan Yarbrough.

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

0m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

