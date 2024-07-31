A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police tell 680News Radio that a crew was working in the pit on King Road between Jane and Keele Streets.

The construction crew managed to escape the pit, but one worker got stuck in the mud and couldn’t get to safety. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.