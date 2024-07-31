Landslide sets off evacuation order for those living along B.C.’s Chilcotin River

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:56 pm.

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The Cariboo Regional District in British Columbia’s central Interior has issued an immediate evacuation order for 34 parcels of land along the Chilcotin River because of a landslide.

The district says in a statement that the order was issued due to immediate danger to life and safety because of flooding caused by the slide.

A map released by the district shows the order covers a stretch of the river about 30 kilometres long, spanning nearly 73 square kilometres.

The district has also declared a state of local emergency as it tells residents to gather their family and take anyone else who may need help to get out.

It says people should take available routes north to Highway 20 and east to the community of Williams Lake.

The nearby Tsilhqot’in First Nation says in a statement on its Facebook page that it has activated its emergency operations centre to help those who need it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

The Canadian women’s soccer team has won a crucial Group A finale against Colombia 1-0, securing a berth to the knockout round. Despite being docked six points by FIFA for the drone-spying scandal,...

3m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

The Canadian women’s soccer team has won a crucial Group A finale against Colombia 1-0, securing a berth to the knockout round. Despite being docked six points by FIFA for the drone-spying scandal,...

3m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

3h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:34
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack

British police have arrested a teenage boy after 11 children and 2 adults were stabbed at a dance class in Southport. Karling Donoghue details the deadly attack and how officials are responding.
More Videos