Landslide sets off evacuation order for those living along B.C.’s Chilcotin River

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The Cariboo Regional District in British Columbia’s central Interior has issued an immediate evacuation order for 34 parcels of land along the Chilcotin River because of a landslide.

The district says in a statement that the order was issued due to immediate danger to life and safety because of flooding caused by the slide.

A map released by the district shows the order covers a stretch of the river about 30 kilometres long, spanning nearly 73 square kilometres.

The district has also declared a state of local emergency as it tells residents to gather their family and take anyone else who may need help to get out.

It says people should take available routes north to Highway 20 and east to the community of Williams Lake.

The nearby Tsilhqot’in First Nation says in a statement on its Facebook page that it has activated its emergency operations centre to help those who need it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press