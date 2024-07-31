Local storm disrupts high-speed trains from Paris, leaving travelers stranded during Olympics

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:49 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 6:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — A local storm Wednesday interrupted all high-speed train traffic connecting Paris to the southeast of the country as well as Switzerland in both directions, France’s rail company said, leaving thousands of travelers stranded amid the Olympics and departures for summer vacation.

The SNCF said all the fast trains leaving from and arriving at the Gare de Lyon train station in the French capital were immobilized due to a tree that fell on the tracks and was hit by a train in Burgundy, southeast of the French capital. Regular-speed trains use separate tracks and haven’t been affected.

Authorities cut the power off the track and a logging operation has already started to remove the tree, but initial observations showed the matter won’t be fixed quickly, the SNCF said, adding that all on that line were being brought back to a station in order to help people find alternatives travel modes, the company added.

This comes after France’s train traffic was severely disrupted last week after acts of sabotage ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony. High-speed train services had been fully restored earlier this week.

National weather agency Meteo France warned about a risk of “locally strong” thunderstorms, including heavy rains and wind, in most French regions on Wednesday. The storm warning has been placed on the lower level on a three-tier scale in the Paris region, and on the middle level in most parts of central and southeastern France.

Most of France was also under heat warnings Wednesday for the third consecutive day, with temperatures in Paris hitting 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit), Meteo France said.

The Associated Press

