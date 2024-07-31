Man shot in ‘execution-type’ killing outside mosque was a 43-year-old Philadelphia resident

A vehicle sits in the parking lot of Al-Aqsa Islamic Society, in North Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A man shot and killed outside the Philadelphia mosque where he was headed for a prayer service was identified by police on Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. (The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 2:43 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 2:57 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man shot and killed outside the Philadelphia mosque where he was headed for a prayer service was identified by police on Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city.

Police and the district attorney’s office said they had no new information about what motivated a man in dark clothing to run up to Raheem Jefferson late Tuesday afternoon and fire at least 17 rounds from a few feet away.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small has said it was “clearly an execution-type homicide” in which Jefferson was shot in the head and torso by a large-caliber, semiautomatic weapon.

The shooting took place in a parking lot near the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society. The Associated Press left voicemail messages seeking comment at the mosque.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it had no new information about a possible motive.

Jefferson was with another man when he was shot, according to Small, who said surveillance video shows Jefferson collapsing on a sidewalk and the shooter running to a dark-colored sedan that may have had a small replacement tire on its front passenger’s side. Jefferson died a short time later at a hospital.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

24m ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

40m ago

Win-or-go-home for Canada in women's Olympic soccer, despite being undefeated
Win-or-go-home for Canada in women's Olympic soccer, despite being undefeated

Despite being docked six points by FIFA for the drone-spying scandal, the Canadian women's soccer team is still alive at the Olympics in Paris.   Canada came from behind to earn a dramatic...

1h ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

2h ago

