The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is searching for a 24-year-old man wanted on multiple convictions, including a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in which he fled the scene.

HPS said Faizan Ali has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on various crimes, such as four counts of failing to comply with a release order and the possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, among other firearm-related offences.

The accused was released pending his sentencing but did not appear in court. Ali is now facing additional charges, including three more counts of failing to comply with a release order and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The fatal motorcycle crash involving the accused occurred on May 17, 2021, in the area of Limeridge Road East, just west of Upper Kenilworth Avenue. Police said the driver of a 2020 Hyundai Sonata crashed into a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle, leading to the motorcyclist being wedged under the car.

The driver of the Hyundai continued westbound 100 metres with the motorcyclist dragging under the vehicle. The Hyundai driver and potential passengers exited the car and fled the scene.

Ali is believed to be in the Hamilton area and has connections to surrounding municipalities. He’s described as five feet nine inches and 194 pounds. His photo has been released.

The wanted man is considered dangerous, and if he’s spotted, members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately.