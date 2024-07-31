‘Call 911 immediately’: Man facing 11-year sentence wanted by Hamilton police

Faizan Ali
Faizan Ali, 24, was released pending sentencing but failed to appear in court to receive his sentence. Hamilton Police are now seeking to locate and arrest him to serve his prison term. Photo: HPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2024 7:17 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 7:36 am.

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is searching for a 24-year-old man wanted on multiple convictions, including a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in which he fled the scene.

HPS said Faizan Ali has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on various crimes, such as four counts of failing to comply with a release order and the possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, among other firearm-related offences.

The accused was released pending his sentencing but did not appear in court. Ali is now facing additional charges, including three more counts of failing to comply with a release order and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The fatal motorcycle crash involving the accused occurred on May 17, 2021, in the area of Limeridge Road East, just west of Upper Kenilworth Avenue. Police said the driver of a 2020 Hyundai Sonata crashed into a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle, leading to the motorcyclist being wedged under the car.

The driver of the Hyundai continued westbound 100 metres with the motorcyclist dragging under the vehicle. The Hyundai driver and potential passengers exited the car and fled the scene.

Ali is believed to be in the Hamilton area and has connections to surrounding municipalities. He’s described as five feet nine inches and 194 pounds. His photo has been released.

The wanted man is considered dangerous, and if he’s spotted, members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately.

Faizan Ali
Faizan Ali, 24, was released pending sentencing but failed to appear in court to receive his sentence. Hamilton Police are now seeking to locate and arrest him to serve his prison term. Photo: HPS.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian...

updated

3m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

37m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

1h ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

2h ago

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian...

updated

3m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

37m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

1h ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos