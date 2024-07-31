Mbappé takes first step into club ownership when his company buys second-division French team Caen

Kylian Mbappe, of France, speaks during a news conference after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 9:06 am.

CAEN, France (AP) — French soccer great Kylian Mbappé took his first step into club ownership on Wednesday when his company completed a takeover of second-division team Caen.

Interconnected Ventures, a company founded by the Real Madrid striker, bought a majority stake in the French club based in Normandy through its investment arm, Coalition Capital.

“This transaction marks a significant step in the club’s strategic development and reinforces its natural ambition to remain among the historic (teams) in French soccer,” Caen said in a statement.

Coalition Capital replaces the previous majority shareholder, American investment fund Oaktree. Financial details of the transaction were not given by Caen, but reports said Coalition Capital purchased 80% of the club for 15 million euros ($16.3 million).

“As the main investor in this project, we are very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​continuing the development of Caen, with PAC Invest,” Interconnected Ventures CEO Ziad Hammoud said. “Our shared vision with the club of sporting excellence and community engagement are at the heart of our approach. We are determined to create an environment where young talents can flourish.”

Caen finished sixth in the second division last season.

Mbappé signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid in July after seven years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé scored in the final when France won the 2018 World Cup, and he scored a hat trick in the team’s loss to Argentina in the 2022 final. He wore a protective mask at this year’s European Championship after breaking his nose.

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

49m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

2h ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

2m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

4h ago

