NFL is moving closer to replacing the chain gang with new technology to measure line to gain

FILE - Chain gang first down marker during an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. The NFL is moving closer to replacing the chain gang with new technology to measure line to gain. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 9:01 am.

The NFL is moving closer to replacing the chain gang with new technology to measure line to gain.

NFL executive Gary Brantley told The Associated Press the league will test Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology during some preseason games. The system most likely wouldn’t be ready for full implementation until next season, though it could happen sooner.

“We’re in the installation phase for all of our stadiums, really getting them calibrated and up to date,” said Brantley, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief information officer. “We’re just really getting to a place where this system is as accurate as possible and really calibrating across our multiple stadiums. … We have multiple stadiums with multiple dimensions inside of those stadiums with different age. So we’re really just going through the installation of putting in the infrastructure and making sure these cameras are installed.”

Sony, which was named the NFL’s official technology partner on Wednesday, has expanded its sports technology through Hawk-Eye Innovations to support officiating and the development of on-field and sideline technologies, including a new coach’s sideline headset that will debut in 2025.

Its Hawk-Eye tracking services for line-to-gain measurement adds cameras to stadiums to track players, officials and the ball. The optimal tracking system notifies officials instantly if a first down was gained after the ball is spotted by hand.

“We’re reducing a significant amount of time, 40 seconds for each time of use that basically is making the game that much more impactful,” said Neal Manowitz, Sony president and chief operations officer. “And then also the system is accurate down to less than half an inch, which is incredibly, incredibly accurate. Hopefully the fans appreciate the objective view, or at least half the fans each play will be appreciating it.”

The NFL has long used two bright orange sticks and a chain to measure for first downs. That method would remain in a backup capacity.

Beyond new technology for line-to-gain measurement and new headsets for coaches’ communication, Sony is partnering with the NFL to enhance sideline photography, broadcast cameras and production, and more.

“The NFL has incredibly high standards and really what we’re talking about in this relationship is together, at the highest level, how do we change the future of sports,” Manowitz said. “How we change line to gain is a great example, and that’s where. … we get the creators of the game, all of the people of the ops team, the coaches, the players, how do we get that community as close as possible to our engineers, and how do we bring them and then ultimately provide a much better experience for fans.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

