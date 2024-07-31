Pennsylvania Supreme Court agrees to decide whether a coroner’s death ruling can be changed

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:57 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the family of a Philadelphia woman whose 2011 stabbing death was initially ruled a homicide before the medical examiner switched it to suicide after police objected.

First-grade teacher Ellen Greenberg, 27, was found in her apartment with 20 stab wounds. Police considered her death a suicide because her apartment door was locked from the inside and her boyfriend — who said he found her after breaking down the door — had no defensive wounds.

Philadelphia Medical Examiner Marlon Osbourne initially ruled her death a homicide, noting the large number of stab wounds, including 10 to the back of her neck. After police publicly challenged the findings, Osbourne switched the ruling to suicide without explanation.

Greenberg’s parents are seeking to have the ruling changed back to homicide. The city has objected, arguing that state law “makes clear that a medical examiner can be wrong as to the manner of death yet cannot be compelled to change it.”

In Tuesday’s order, the Supreme Court said it will consider whether “executors and administrators of an estate have standing to challenge an erroneous finding recorded on the decedent’s death certificate where that finding constitutes a bar or material impediment to recovery of victim’s compensation, restitution or for wrongful death, as well as private criminal complaints.”

Joseph Podraza, the lawyer for Greenberg’s parents, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his clients were “elated” by the Supreme Court’s decision to take the case. He said death rulings can impact survivors’ ability to access insurance money and victims funds. He also questioned giving a coroner or medical examiner “absolute discretion that can’t be challenged.”

The Associated Press

