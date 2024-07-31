Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reports $5 million in the bank ahead of 2026 run for Ohio governor

FILE - Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks during an election night watch party Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. According to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Husted has already squirreled away more than $5 million toward a bid for governor that’s more than two years off. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:26 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 7:12 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has already squirreled away more than $5 million toward a bid for governor that’s more than two years off, campaign finance reports filed Wednesday show.

Husted reported contributions totaling $1.7 million between Feb. 1 to July 31, helping him set another fundraising record for this point in the campaign.

Meanwhile Republican Attorney General Dave Yost reported raising $354,000 for the same period, which brought his balance on hand to $1.5 million.

Both of them are positioning to run for the state’s top office in 2026, when GOP Gov. Mike DeWine faces term limits.

Husted, 56, previously ran for governor in 2018 while serving as Ohio secretary of state, but he opted to merge campaigns that year with DeWine, 77, who was then attorney general. The two combined support and resources.

Their ticket won reelection in 2022.

Yost, a second-term attorney general and former state auditor, also faces term limits in 2026, when all five of the state’s top elective offices are up for grabs.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

5m ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

2h ago

Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested
Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male...

2h ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

5m ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

2h ago

Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested
Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male...

2h ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

6h ago

2:25
More than 100 people feared dead after landslide in India
More than 100 people feared dead after landslide in India

More than 100 people are feared dead after heavy rain triggered intense flooding and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Karling Donoghue reports on the ongoing rescue efforts.

21h ago

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:47
Suspected acts of antisemitism in GTA leaves Jewish community on edge
Suspected acts of antisemitism in GTA leaves Jewish community on edge

Concerns of antisemitism on the rise again in the GTA. Afua Baah has the details on suspected acts of antisemitism in York Region and possible cases of arson in Jewish neighborhoods in Toronto.
2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos