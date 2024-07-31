Russian military begins 3rd round of drills to train troops in tactical nuclear weapons

FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 2, 2024, Russian troops load an Iskander missile onto a mobile launcher during drills at an undisclosed location in Russia. Hawks in Russia have called for revising the country's nuclear doctrine to lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons, and President Vladimir Putin said the doctrine could be modified. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 5:48 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 5:56 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Wednesday began a third round of drills with tactical nuclear weapons, part of the Kremlin’s messaging intended to force the West to limit its support for Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drills will feature units of the central and southern military districts armed with Iskander short-range missiles. They will practice receiving nuclear weapons from storage and deploying them to designated launch areas. The maneuvers will also include air force units that will arm their warplanes with nuclear weapons and perform patrol flights.

The ministry said the drills are intended to maintain troops’ readiness for combat missions.

Tactical nuclear weapons include bombs, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery munitions and are meant for use on a battlefield. They are typically far less powerful than strategic weapons — massive warheads that arm intercontinental ballistic missiles and are intended to obliterate entire cities.

The previous two rounds of the maneuvers were held in May and June. The drills in June were conducted jointly with the armed forces of Russia’s ally Belarus.

Last year, Russia moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus, which also borders Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has relied on close ties with Russia and provided his country as a staging ground for sending troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his officials have repeatedly reminded the West about the country’s nuclear might in a bid to discourage NATO allies from ramping up their support for Kyiv.

The Kremlin has described the drills with tactical nuclear weapons as part of Moscow’s response to statements by NATO allies encouraging strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons and the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.

Amid recent battlefield gains in Ukraine, Putin has emphasized that Russia doesn’t need nuclear weapons to achieve his goals. But he also reaffirmed that they can be used in the case of a threat to Russia’s territorial integrity in line with the country’s nuclear doctrine.

Russian hawks have urged the Kremlin to change the doctrine to lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons, and Putin said the document could be modified to take into account the evolving global situation.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

1h ago

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

30m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

19m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

1h ago

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

30m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

19m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos