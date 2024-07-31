South Korean military intel official arrested for allegedly leaking secrets, reportedly on spies

FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in North Korea's village Gijungdong, as seen from a South Korea's observation post inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, during a media tour, March 3, 2023. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:47 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 6:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A civilian employee in South Korea’s military intelligence command was arrested for allegedly leaking military secrets, the Defense Ministry said, as local media speculated the information was about South Korean spies operating abroad and that it may have been sent to North Korea.

A military court issued a warrant Tuesday to arrest the employee in the Korea Defense Intelligence Command for alleged leaks of confidential military information, the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement. It said it won’t disclose details of the employee’s criminal allegations because an investigation was underway.

South Korean media reported the employee gave a Chinese national thousands of confidential documents including those on the intelligence command’s list of agents operating in foreign countries with disguised names and jobs. The reports said the leaked documents have the real names and ages of those secret agents and where they are stationed. It was unclear why the employee allegedly handed over the information to the Chinese.

Observers say the command has long sent agents to China and elsewhere to build up a network of informants with contacts in North Korea or to directly meet North Koreans living there. The military intelligence command is one of South Korea’s major government bodies tasked with collecting information on North Korea. South Korea’s biggest spy agency is the National Intelligence Service.

Yonhap news agency reported military investigators have detected signs that the leaked information was supposed to be passed over to North Korea. Yonhap said the Chinese national, of Korean descent, may have been an informant working for North Korea’s spy agency.

If such confidential military secrets had ended up in North Korea, that would likely pose a huge setback to South Korea’s overseas intelligence-gathering abilities while endangering the safety of South Korean spies abroad, observers say.

In a closed-door briefing for lawmakers on Tuesday, the Korea Defense Intelligence Command said that it has brought back command officials dispatched abroad and imposed a ban on overseas business trips by other officials, according to one of the lawmakers, Lee Seong Kweun.

Another lawmaker, Park Sunwon, cited the intelligence command as saying the military’s counterespionage authorities will investigate the arrested employee. Park suggested that the investigation is expected to take at least several months.

The arrested employee has reportedly denied the allegations, arguing that his laptop was hacked. But Lee and Park quoted the intelligence command as telling lawmakers that the information leak wasn’t a result of hacking.

The two Koreas remain split along the world’s most heavily fortified border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Their animosities have deepened in recent years, with North Korea extending a provocative run of missile tests and South Korea expanding its military drills with the U.S. in a tit-for-tat cycle.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian...

updated

0m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

39m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

1h ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

2h ago

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian...

updated

0m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

39m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

1h ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos