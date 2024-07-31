Stock market today: World stocks are higher, while oil prices jump $2 after Hamas leader was killed

Currency traders work near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 5:46 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 5:56 am.

Global stocks advanced Wednesday and oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel after Hamas’s top political leader Ismail Haniyeh died in an air strike.

Haniyeh died in a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital early Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that could escalate conflict in the region, potentially affecting oil supplies.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has pledged to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel in which the Palestinian militant group killed 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.

U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $2.10 to $76.83 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up $2.05 to $80.12 per barrel.

Markets were awaiting a policy decision later in the day from the Federal Reserve, with another expected on Thursday from the Bank of England.

Traders expect the Fed to hold off on cutting interest rates when it announces its decision on Wednesday but to go ahead with a rate cut at its next meeting in September.

Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro ticked up to 2.6% in July, a report said Wednesday, stubbornly above the European Central Bank’s target. That complicates the ECB’s next decision on whether to cut interest rates and boost growth as the economy struggles to stage a convincing recovery from more than a year of stagnation.

Germany’s DAX picked up 0.4% to 18,542.50, and the CAC 40 rose 1.2% to 7,564.92. In London, the FTSE was up 1.4% at 8,396.50.

The future for the S&P 500 advanced 0.9% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped earlier losses, closing 1.5% higher at 39,101.82 after the central bank opted to raise its benchmark rate to about 0.25% from a range of zero to 0.1%.

The rate hike was expected to boost the Japanese yen, which bounced during the day and then began gaining as markets in Europe opened. The dollar was trading at 150.46 yen early Wednesday, losing 1.5%, from 152.78 late Tuesday.

The dollar had recently exceeded the 160 yen level, adding to pressure for action from the BOJ, which has remained cautious about stifling growth and is just inching away from its ultra-lax monetary policy.

The euro rose to $1.0825 from $1.0815.

“It seems that policymakers are inclined to raise rates to limit excessive declines in the yen but are being careful not to fuel any overreaction to the move,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2% to 17,344.60 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.1% at 2,938.75 after official data showed China’s July manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month, fueling expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more stimulus to counter a slowdown.

The smaller Shenzhen A-share index of local companies jumped 3.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.8% to 8,092.30 after data showed the annual rate of inflation has risen to 3.8% from 3.6% when the year started, and the consumer price index rose 1% compared with the last quarter.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.2%, to 2,770.69 after Samsung Electronics reported a 15 fold increase in its operating profit in the last quarter.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Dow rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.3%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks added 0.3% Tuesday to stretch its market-leading gain for the month to 9.5%.

A couple of reports on the U.S. economy came in stronger than expected. One showed U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of June than economists expected. That’s a good signal for workers, but too much strength could put upward pressure on inflation.

A second report, meanwhile, said confidence among U.S. consumers is improving by more than economists expected. There, too, the hope is for a “Goldilocks” type of reading that’s neither so hot that it raises fears about reaccelerating inflation nor so cold that it warns of a possible recession.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

1h ago

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

28m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

17m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

1h ago

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating...

28m ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

17m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos