TIFF lands Rogers as new presenting sponsor after Bell’s departure last year

A woman walks along the closed-off streets at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Toronto International Film Festival says it has a new presenting sponsor: Rogers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 8:40 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 8:42 am.

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival says it has a deal with Rogers to become its new presenting sponsor.

The telecommunications firm’s support of the annual event comes about a year after TIFF lost a sponsorship deal it had with longtime supporter and BCE Inc. subsidiary Bell.

Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt says her company’s deal is a one-year sponsorship encompassing the festival but not TIFF’s year-round activities, which Bell supported. She declined to share the financial terms of the agreement.

As part of the deal, Rogers will back TIFF’s annual People’s Choice Awards and, along with the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, host a festival kickoff event in Yorkville on Sept. 3. The partnership will also give Rogers customers access to VIP experiences like festival screenings.

The sponsorship announcement comes about a month before TIFF launches its 49th festival on Sept. 5.

The film community will be keenly watching TIFF this year to see whether it rebounds from COVID-19 measures and a pair of Hollywood strikes that impacted audience numbers and the level of star power the event has seen in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

49m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

2h ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

3m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

4h ago

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

