Toronto police allege suspect sexually assaulted woman as she walked dog downtown

A man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted a woman as she walked her dog in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

Investigators say the woman was walking her dog in the Seaton Street and Gerrard Street East area when a man began to follow her.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

At some point members of the public confronted the suspect and police arrived and placed him under arrest.

Wesley Nyarko, 28, of Toronto is charged with sexual assault and breach of probation order.