Two witnesses storm out of House committee in tears, decrying Liberal politicization

Cait Alexander, an advocate for sex assault survivors is photographed at Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 1:24 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 2:08 pm.

Two witnesses stormed out of a parliamentary committee meeting today after Liberals tried to steer the planned discussion away from violence against women.

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld was given the floor to ask questions shortly after witnesses began detailing graphic examples of domestic violence — but used that time to argue the committee should instead be discussing abortion rights.

Cait Alexander, who heads advocacy group End Violence Everywhere, had just shared her personal story of abuse suffered at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

Alexander and advocate Megan Walker pushed back on Vandenbeld’s intervention, saying abortion was not on the agenda and politicization only fuels gender-based violence.

They both stormed out of the rare summer hearing during continued squabbling among MPs, whom Alexander accused of acting like children.

Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri apologized to Alexander’s mother on behalf of the committee, and was told that “sorry” isn’t good enough.

