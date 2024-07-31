Two years after cancelling his world tour, Shawn Mendes plots return with new music

Shawn Mendes appears on stage at the Juno Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Mendes says he's planning to release his fifth studio album in October, nearly two years after he scrapped a massive world tour to focus on his mental health.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 1:56 pm.

Shawn Mendes is staging his return to music two years after he scrapped a massive world tour to focus on his mental health.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised singer-songwriter announced his self-titled fifth studio album, simply called “Shawn,” will be released on Oct. 18.

Ahead of that, he’s released a black-and-white “official album trailer” on YouTube that features a new song titled “Isn’t That Enough” alongside footage of him frolicking in the forest and hanging out with friends.

Mendes plans to follow that up with the album’s first single “Why Why Why” on Aug. 8.

In the announcement, Mendes’ newest album is described as drawing deeply from his travels and experiences over the last few years.

In 2022, the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer pulled the plug on his Wonder world tour only seven dates into the run. More than 70 shows were outright cancelled.

He explained at the time that he was blindsided by the impacts of touring after the long COVID-19 pandemic break and it had become clear he needed to care for himself to come back stronger.

“Shawn” was written and recorded over the course of two years as Mendes travelled to different locations in Costa Rica and the U.S. It’s described as the “most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song.”

In a message posted on Instagram, Mendes described his mindset going into the project:

“Two years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was,” he wrote.

“A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

