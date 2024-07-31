York Regional Police is warning members of the public to be aware of a rise in the use of gel-bead guns after separate incidents of youths shooting people at random in Vaughan.

On July 27, officers responded to two separate weapons calls in the area of Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road. Police said in one incident, a victim was hit by a gel projectile in a parking lot.

Police responded to a second call nearby, where two victims were also struck multiple times by gel bullets in the face and head. Officers located two youths nearby, who were arrested. No one was seriously injured.

In this incident, police charged a 17-year-old male youth from Aurora and a 16-year-old male youth from Vaughan with two counts of assault with a weapon.

Over a month ago, on June 24, York Regional Police responded to a similar complaint in the area of Lady Dolores Avenue and Lady Loretta Lane in Vaughan.

A woman informed officers two teenagers, dressed in black, had repeatedly shot at her with a gel-bead Orbeez gun. Police said the woman was not injured and decided not to pursue charges.

Authorities located two 14-year-old youths, and they were given a warning. Officers also seized the gun.

Often no way to tell if weapon is real prior to investigation: YRP

York Regional Police issued a reminder that members of the public ought to be aware that when authorities respond to a firearm call, it is treated as legitimate “until an investigation can determine otherwise.”

YRP said police-involved shootings have occurred where the firearm is later determined to have been a replica, and the officer is justified in their actions.

“Replica firearms, air guns, gel guns or toy guns used in the commission of another offence are considered

legitimate weapons, and those responsible will face significant criminal charges,” YRP wrote in a news release.

Additionally, if a person is found responsible for damaging property or injuring a person or animal by discharging an air gun, they could be subject to criminal charges in addition to civil liability.

“Residents must seriously consider the risks and responsibilities involved in owning any item that fires projectiles,” YRP added. “For the safety of our communities, we strongly discourage the purchase and use of these items in our region. If you do have access to these types of guns, parents are strongly encouraged to monitor their children’s use of them.”