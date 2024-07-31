Youths charged for shooting people with gel-bead gun in Vaughan, police discourage use of replica firearms

Orbeez gel gun
An Orbeez gel-bead gun is seen in this image. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2024 10:01 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 10:41 am.

York Regional Police is warning members of the public to be aware of a rise in the use of gel-bead guns after separate incidents of youths shooting people at random in Vaughan.

On July 27, officers responded to two separate weapons calls in the area of Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road. Police said in one incident, a victim was hit by a gel projectile in a parking lot.

Police responded to a second call nearby, where two victims were also struck multiple times by gel bullets in the face and head. Officers located two youths nearby, who were arrested. No one was seriously injured.

In this incident, police charged a 17-year-old male youth from Aurora and a 16-year-old male youth from Vaughan with two counts of assault with a weapon.

Over a month ago, on June 24, York Regional Police responded to a similar complaint in the area of Lady Dolores Avenue and Lady Loretta Lane in Vaughan.

A woman informed officers two teenagers, dressed in black, had repeatedly shot at her with a gel-bead Orbeez gun. Police said the woman was not injured and decided not to pursue charges.

Authorities located two 14-year-old youths, and they were given a warning. Officers also seized the gun.

Often no way to tell if weapon is real prior to investigation: YRP

York Regional Police issued a reminder that members of the public ought to be aware that when authorities respond to a firearm call, it is treated as legitimate “until an investigation can determine otherwise.”

YRP said police-involved shootings have occurred where the firearm is later determined to have been a replica, and the officer is justified in their actions.

York Regional Police is warning members of the public to be aware of a rise in the use of gel-bead, replica firearms after separate incidents involving youths shooting people at random. Photo: YRP.

“Replica firearms, air guns, gel guns or toy guns used in the commission of another offence are considered
legitimate weapons, and those responsible will face significant criminal charges,” YRP wrote in a news release.

Additionally, if a person is found responsible for damaging property or injuring a person or animal by discharging an air gun, they could be subject to criminal charges in addition to civil liability.

“Residents must seriously consider the risks and responsibilities involved in owning any item that fires projectiles,” YRP added. “For the safety of our communities, we strongly discourage the purchase and use of these items in our region. If you do have access to these types of guns, parents are strongly encouraged to monitor their children’s use of them.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

13m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

20m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

3h ago

Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning
Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

It's expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days. Environment Canada issued a heat...

32m ago

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

13m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

20m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

3h ago

Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning
Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

It's expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days. Environment Canada issued a heat...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos