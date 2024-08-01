After Olympics, Turkey’s Erdogan seeks unity with Pope Francis against acts that mock sacred values

FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, talks to Pope Francis during a group photo at the G7 in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari in southern Italy, June 14, 2024. Turkish President Erdogan spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday, Aug. 1, about the “immoral display” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics and called for a unified stance against acts that ridicule sacred values, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 1:56 pm.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday about the “immoral display” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics and called for a unified stance against acts that ridicule sacred values, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office.

The Turkish leader told the pontiff in a telephone call that “human dignity was being trampled on, religious and moral values were being mocked, offending Muslims as much as the Christian world,” the statement said.

In an unprecedented display of inclusivity, drag queens took center stage at the ceremony last week, showcasing the vibrant and influential role of the French LGBTQ+ community.

But the ceremony also attracted criticism over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” The scene featured drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Erdogan, who has adopted a staunch anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in recent years, conveyed to the pope the necessity “to raise our voices together and take a common stance against these,” according to the statement.

The Turkish leader, whose ruling party has roots in the country’s Islamic movement, often labels the LGBTQ+ community as “deviant” and a danger to traditional family values.

Pride marches in Turkey have been banned since 2015.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m Butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m Butterfly

Canadian Summer McIntosh is an Olympic champion again in women's 200m butterfly. McIntosh set a Canadian record and an Olympic record in the race. This is her third medal of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games...

0m ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

3h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

14m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m Butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m Butterfly

Canadian Summer McIntosh is an Olympic champion again in women's 200m butterfly. McIntosh set a Canadian record and an Olympic record in the race. This is her third medal of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games...

0m ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

3h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

14m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

15h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

16h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

16h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

19h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

19h ago

More Videos