Alberta meditation centre tent collapses in high winds, killing 1 and injuring dozens

One person died and dozens were injured after a large tent collapsed at a Buddhist monastery northwest of Edmonton during powerful winds.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said there were as many as 100 people in and around the tent at the Westlock Meditation Centre near Busby, Alta., on Wednesday afternoon.

“Ultimately, we hope to determine exactly what circumstances may have led to this,” he said Thursday.

“We do know, though, that extreme winds were a major contributing factor.”

Savinkoff said one person died, several were seriously injured and there were about 50 minor injuries ranging from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

Local RCMP were assisted by officers from nearby detachments, as well as ambulance and fire crews. Occupational Health and Safety investigators were also at the scene.

“We do have investigators that are on site. They’re gonna be interviewing everybody there. So as you can imagine, that’s quite the large investigation,” said Savinkoff.

Mike Ellis, Alberta’s minister of public safety and emergency services, said on social media the government “is there to support our first responders during this difficult situation.”

On Aug. 1, 2009, a spectator was killed and 75 others were injured after fierce winds made a concert stage collapse at the annual Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Camrose, Alta.