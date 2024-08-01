Appeals court: Separate, distinct minority groups can’t join together to claim vote dilution

FILE - A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. A divided court ruled that separate, distinct minority groups cannot join together in coalitions to claim their votes are diluted in redistricting cases under the federal Voting Rights Act on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 7:58 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 8:12 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Distinct minority groups cannot join together in coalitions to claim their votes are diluted in redistricting cases under the Voting Rights Act, a divided federal appeals court ruled Thursday, acknowledging that it was reversing years of its own precedent.

At issue was a redistricting case in Galveston County, Texas, where Black and Latino groups had joined to challenge district maps drawn by the county commission. A federal district judge had rejected the maps, saying they diluted minority strength. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals initially upheld the decision before the full court decided to reconsider the issue, resulting in Thursday’s 12-6 decision.

Judge Edith Jones, writing for the majority, said such challenges by minority coalitions “do not comport” with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and are not supported by Supreme Court precedent The decision reverses a 1988 5th Circuit decision and is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

“Nowhere does Section 2 indicate that two minority groups may combine forces to pursue a vote dilution claim,” Jones, nominated to the court by former President Ronald Reagan, wrote. “On the contrary, the statute identifies the subject of a vote dilution claim as ‘a class,’ in the singular, not the plural.”

Jones was joined by 11 other nominees of Republican presidents on the court. Dissenting were five members nominated by Democratic presidents and one nominee of a Republican president. The 5th Circuit reviews cases from federal district courts in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Today, the majority finally dismantled the effectiveness of the Voting Rights Act in this circuit, leaving four decades of en banc precedent flattened in its wake,” dissenting Judge Dana Douglas, nominated to the court by President Joe Biden. Her dissent noted that Galveston County figures prominently in the nation’s Juneteenth celebrations, marking the date in 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston that they had been freed.

“To reach its conclusion, the majority must reject well-established methods of statutory interpretation, jumping through hoops to find exceptions,” Douglas wrote.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

51m ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

39m ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

4h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

51m ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

39m ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

2h ago

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

21h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

22h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

22h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.
More Videos