‘Bill & Ted’ stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter eye Broadway reunion in 2025 for ‘Waiting for Godot’

Alex Winter appears at the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4," in Los Angeles on March 20, 2023, left, and Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" in New York on March 15, 2023. Reeves and Winter, who starred in the “Bill & Ted” film franchise, are reuniting on Broadway for a revival of the brainy, existential classic “Waiting for Godot.” The play is planned for the fall of 2025. (AP Photo)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 2:06 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 2:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who played a pair of extraordinary slackers in three “Bill & Ted” films, are reuniting on Broadway for a revival of the brainy, existential classic “Waiting for Godot.”

The play is planned for the fall of 2025 under the direction of Jamie Lloyd, a four-time Tony nominee set to direct a revival later this year of “Sunset Boulevard.”

Samuel Beckett’s pioneering play centers on two tramps, Estragon and Vladimir, who are awaiting the arrival of the mysterious title character, if he ever shows up. It is filled with vaudevillian high jinks that mask increasingly agitated desperation.

Reeves will play Estragon and Winter will play Vladimir.

The play was first performed on Broadway in 1956 and has been revived three times since, most recently in 2013 with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

After “Bill & Ted,” Reeves would go on to star in the “Matrix” and “John Wick” franchises. He will be making his Broadway debut with “Godot.” Winter has appeared on Broadway twice before — in the 1970s in musical revivals of “The King and I” and “Peter Pan.”

In other theater news, Adam Driver will star in a new production of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Hold on to Me Darling” this fall off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

