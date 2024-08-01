Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 3:46 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 3:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business, U.S. authorities announced Thursday.

Mathew Bowyer’s business operated for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas and took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

Bowyer has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return, the statement said. He is expected to enter the pleas in court on August 9.

The prosecution against Bowyer follows several sports betting scandals that emerged this year, including one that prompted Major League Baseball to ban a player for life for the first time since Pete Rose was barred in 1989.

Bowyer’s attorney, Diane Bass, said in March that she’d been working with federal prosecutors to resolve her client’s case and confirmed an October raid at his home. Bass told The Associated Press that ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was placing bets with Bowyer on international soccer but not baseball.

Operating an unlicensed betting business is a federal crime. Meanwhile, sports gambling is illegal in California, even as 38 states and the District of Columbia allow some form of it.

“Mr. Bowyer never had any contact with Shohei Ohtani, in person, on the phone, in any way,” Bass told the AP in March. “The only person he had contact with was Ippei.”

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account.

Federal investigators say Mizuhara made about 19,000 wagers between September 2021 and January 2024.

While Mizuhara’s winnings totaled over $142 million, which he deposited in his own bank account and not Ohtani’s, his losing bets were around $183 million — a net loss of nearly $41 million.

Still, investigators did not find any evidence Mizuhara had wagered on baseball. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Prosecutors said there also was no evidence Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara’s gambling, and the player is considered a victim and cooperated with investigators.

Separately, the league in June banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life and suspended four others for betting on baseball legally. Marcano became the first active player in a century banned for life because of gambling.

Rose agreed to his ban in 1989 after an investigation found that he’d placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

The league’s gambling policy prohibits players and team employees from wagering on baseball, even legally. MLB also bans betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers. The penalty is determined at the discretion of the commissioner’s office.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

54m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

54m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

16h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

17h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

17h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

21h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

21h ago

More Videos