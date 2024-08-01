Deadly force justified in fatal shooting of North Carolina man who killed 4 officers, official says

FILE - A Charlotte neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place in Charlotte, N.C., April 29, 2024. Law enforcement were justified in using deadly force against a gunman in Charlotte who shot and killed four officers and injured four others in April, according to a new county report released Thursday, Aug. 1. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

By Makiya Seminera, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 3:27 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement was justified in using deadly force against a gunman in North Carolina who fatally shot four officers and wounded four others in April, a prosecutor concludes in a report released Thursday.

There is “no question” that the officers who killed Terry Clark Hughes Jr. did so to defend themselves and others, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather says in the report. Before he was killed, Hughes, 39, opened fire on officers serving arrest warrants at his home in the city of Charlotte, the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since 2016.

“If law enforcement officers had not responded to an imminently deadly threat with lethal force, as difficult as it is to imagine, the outcome could have been even more catastrophic,” Merriweather says.

The district attorney’s office interviewed law enforcement officers who were at the shooting, including 12 Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who fired their guns, to determine if the use of deadly force against Hughes was warranted. Authorities also compiled body camera footage and physical evidence, such as how many rounds were discharged during the shooting: 29 by Hughes and 340 by officers.

Merriweather’s report described a scene of chaos and confusion during the lengthy standoff that left the four officers dead: Sam Poloche and William Elliott of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction; Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officer Joshua Eyer and Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks.

As state fugitive task force officers arrived at Hughes’ residence to serve arrest warrants on the afternoon of April 29, he retreated inside his home and began firing on them with an assault rifle from a window upstairs, the report says.

Weeks was hit while taking cover with Poloche behind a tree in the backyard, according to the investigation. Elliott and another officer were shot near the home’s fence, authorities said. Eyer and Poloche were shot behind the tree while Eyer was attempting to help Weeks, the report says.

Three other Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were shot at different locations outside the house, according to the report.

Hughes jumped down from the home’s upstairs window into the front yard, where officers told him to drop his weapon, according to the investigation. The officers opened fire, hitting Hughes 12 times and killing him, according to a state autopsy report. Hughes had two more 30-round rifle magazines in his pocket and an unused pistol on his hip, the district attorney’s office said.

During the course of the shooting, the investigation found that 23 officers had shot at Hughes. None of the four officers who were killed had fired their weapons before they were shot, according to the report.

About 50 minutes after Hughes’ death, his girlfriend called 911 to report that she and her 17-year-old daughter were hiding in a closet in the home. After interviewing them, investigators determined there was no evidence that they had been involved in the shooting of the officers.

Makiya Seminera, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

56m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

56m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

16h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

17h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

17h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

21h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

21h ago

More Videos