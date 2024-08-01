Death toll jumps to 30, with 35 others missing, in an area hit by heavy rains in southeastern China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial drone shows flood damaged areas of Bamianshan Yao Township, Zixing City, southeastern China's Hunan Province on July 30, 2024. Some have died and others are missing in the city in southeastern China after days of heavy rains tied to a tropical storm, state media said Thursday. (Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 9:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — At least 30 people have died and 35 others are missing in a city in southeastern China after days of heavy rains tied to a tropical storm, state media said Thursday.

The death toll rose sharply from a previously reported four deaths in villages in Zixing, a city in Hunan province. In addition, a mudslide from the same rains killed 15 people on Sunday in another part of the province.

Earlier this week, state broadcaster CCTV showed helicopters being used to get relief supplies into severely flooded areas in Zixing.

By midday Thursday, roadways, electricity and communications had been largely restored in the city’s eight most affected townships, state media said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, visiting flood-hit villages in Zixing, urged all-out efforts to find the missing as search and rescue work continued.

The days of torrential rain were induced by Tropical Storm Gaemi after it came onshore in China at typhoon strength late last week, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

So far, 48 deaths have been reported, all in Hunan. The bodies of three other people, believed to be victims of a mudslide, were found Monday in Chenzhou city.

Tropical Storm Gaemi also brought heavy rain to northeastern China and North Korea, swelling the Yalu River, which divides the two countries. Serious flooding was reported in the Chinese border city of Dandong and on the North Korean side.

The Associated Press


