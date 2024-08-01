Donald Trump’s gag order remains in effect after hush money conviction, New York appeals court rules

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he walks off stage after speaking at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 11:23 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 11:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court on Thursday denied Donald Trump’s bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican president’s argument that his May conviction “constitutes a change in circumstances” that warrants lifting the restrictions.

A five-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court ruled that the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, was correct in extending parts of the gag order until Trump is sentenced, writing that “the fair administration of justice necessarily includes sentencing.”

Merchan imposed the gag order in March, a few weeks before the trial started, after prosecutors raised concerns about Trump’s habit of attacking people involved in his cases. During the trial, he held Trump in contempt of court and fined him $10,000 for violations, and he threatened to jail him if he did it again.

The judge lifted some restrictions in June, freeing Trump to comment about witnesses and jurors but keeping trial prosecutors, court staffers and their families — including his own daughter — off limits until he is sentenced.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 11, but Merchan postponed it until Sept. 18, if necessary, while he weighs a defense request to throw out his conviction in the wake of the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

17m ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

32m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

1h ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

17m ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

32m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

1h ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

12h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

13h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

13h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

16h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

16h ago

More Videos