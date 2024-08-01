Don’t panic! Taylor Swift warns fans to expect sirens for WWII anniversary in Warsaw before concert

FILE - Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai, File)

By Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 4:39 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 4:42 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Taylor Swift is telling fans traveling to her concert in Warsaw on Thursday to not panic, and expect to hear loud sirens in the afternoon honoring a key World War II anniversary.

The Polish capital is holding observances to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, a 63-day revolt by Polish insurgents after five years of brutal Nazi German occupation. The entire city stops and alarm sirens sound every year on Aug. 1 at the exact time in the afternoon when the revolt was launched.

“To the people who are coming to the concert on August 1st don’t panic if you heard sirens alarm about 5p.m. It will be 80th anniversary & planes!” Swift’s “The Eras Tour” posted on social media.

Thousands of ticket-holders, many who are traveling to Warsaw from afar, will be in or near the stadium at that time already for the evening performance.

A Polish news site, Onet, also published an “important message for all Swifties who are going to the concert” explaining the significance of the day.

“We ask you to remain calm and not to panic. In this way every year residents pay tribute to the heroes of 1944. Those who will be at that moment already outside the stadium, please remain quiet and get up.”

Swift is performing for three consecutive nights in Warsaw starting Thursday.

On Aug. 1, 1944, poorly armed young city residents rose up against the German forces that had brutally occupied their nation for five years, battling them in the streets of the capital for over two months. The Soviets were approaching in their march westward against the German forces, and the Poles held out hope for help.

The Germans, with their professional army and superior weaponry, killed 200,000 Polish fighters and civilians and razed the city in revenge.

Germany in past decades has made many gestures of remorse, helping to bring about reconciliation.

Poles, however, remain bitter toward the Soviets for allowing the slaughter when they could have intervened.

Today the uprising is remembered by Poles as one of the most important moments in a long history of independence struggles against Russia and Germany.

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

14m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

14m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

6h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

7h ago

2:59
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton

At least three bats in the GTA have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks and officials are reminding us to be careful if you must handle wildlife. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:44
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges

A father and son from Toronto have been arrested and are facing terror related charges. Afua Baah has the details on what we know so far about the pair who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack in the city.

11h ago

2:21
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of 57-year-old construction worker who was caught in a trench during a thunderstorm. Shauna Hunt is in York Region with the latest.

12h ago

More Videos