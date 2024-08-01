Drunk driver was going 78 mph when he crashed into nail salon and killed 4, prosecutors say

By Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 2:48 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The drunk driver who killed four people and injured nine more when he crashed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon was driving 78 mph (125 kph) at the time of the crash, prosecutors said Thursday as the driver pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges that include murder and vehicular manslaughter.

Steven Schwally, 64, entered the pleas to a 38-count indictment for the deadly June 28 crash at the Hawaii Nail & Spa store in Deer Park.

The Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which is representing Schwally, had no comment on the charges.

Schwally had earlier been charged with driving while intoxicated for the crash that killed an off-duty New York Police Department officer and three other people.

Newsday reported that several people who were injured in the crash were in court Thursday when Schwally was indicted on the new charges. State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro remanded Schwally to jail without bail.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Schwally purchased two 375-milliliter bottles of Montebello Long Island Iced Tea at 11 a.m. on the day of the crash.

The cashier who sold him the 42-proof beverage told investigators that Schwally, a retiree who previously worked for a private security firm, was a regular at the liquor store and always made the same purchase of Montebello Long Island Iced Tea, paying $13.99 for two bottles.

After his purchase, Schwally drove around Deer Park until about 4:30 p.m. when he plowed his Chevrolet Traverse into the front of the nail salon, dragging four people under the vehicle and finally crashing into the back of the store, prosecutors said. Investigators determined that he was driving 78 mph (125 kph) one second before the crash, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said previously that Schwally had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of his arrest.

Schwally “displayed a total disregard for public safety and a depraved indifference to human life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said, adding, “The defendant had been drinking all day, we allege.”

A Legal Aid attorney described Schwally at his earlier arraignment as a Marine veteran who had lived in Suffolk County for 50 years. Prosecutors said Schwally had no regular address and had been living in hotels for more than a year.

Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

56m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

56m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

16h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

17h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

17h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

21h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

21h ago

More Videos