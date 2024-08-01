Famine conditions in Sudan’s North Darfur are likely to continue through October, IPC warns

FILE - People gather to collect water in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 28, 2023, during a weeklong truce, brokered by the U.S. and the Saudis. A week of indirect talks involving Sudan's warring parties ended in Geneva on Friday, July 19, 2024, the U.N. secretary-general's personal envoy said. He described the discussions as an “encouraging initial step” in a complex process.(AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

By By Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 9:56 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Famine conditions have spread in Sudan in the North Darfur region and are likely to continue through October due to the ongoing conflict that has torn the country for over 15 months, a global authority on food security warned Thursday.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC’s report found that it is plausible that parts of North Darfur — especially the Zamzam camp — are experiencing “the worst form of hunger” known as IPC Phase 5.

The IPC Partnership comprises more than a dozen U.N. agencies, aid groups, and governments that use the IPC as a global reference for analysis of food and nutrition crises.

IPC Phase 5 is determined in areas where at least one in five people or households severely lack food and face starvation and destitution, which would ultimately lead to critical levels of acute malnutrition and death.

Sudan plunged into war when fighting began over a year ago between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces or RSF. As a result of fighting in the capital, Khartoum, the military leadership largely operates out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea Coast.

The conflict has pushed people into starvation and created the world’s largest displacement crisis with more than 10 million people forced to flee their homes since April 2023, according to the U.N. migration agency. Over two million of whom fled to neighboring countries.

In May, the WFP said in a report that at least 1.7 million people were already experiencing emergency levels of hunger in Darfur, including in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state that is besieged by RSF.

Famine conditions have prevailed as of June and July in Zamam camp, 12 km south of Al Fasher —the capital of North Darfur — where internally displaced people are living, according to the IPC report.

“The FRC found that two out of three critical requirements to classify Famine — acute malnutrition and mortality rates — have been surpassed, confirming Famine, based on reasonable evidence,” the report said, adding that there is a high-risk such conditions persist beyond October in Zamzam camp if the conflict continues.

Similar conditions could also affect parts of the Al Fasher area, particularly the Abu Shouk and Al Salam camps, but the size of affected populations and their food security and health status are yet to be assessed and determined.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network or FEWS NET Thursday echoed the IPC report, saying that there is “reasonable evidence” that famine thresholds were passed in June in the Zamzam camp. However, FEWS added that such evidence is limited and therefore it’s hard to confirm or deny this classification, and that displaced people there are experiencing starvation.

The IPC said the famine conditions in Zamzam camp were fueled by the conflict and “severely restricted humanitarian access.”

Around 320,000 people are believed to have been displaced in Al Fasher since mid-April, according to the IPC, at least 150,000 of which are believed to have moved to Zamzam camp by May to find life necessities. That population in the camp expanded to more than half a million in a few weeks.

“The available data on acute malnutrition in Zamzam camp from January 2024 revealed malnutrition rates exceeding the IPC Famine threshold,” the IPC said of its July analysis of Zamzam camp.

Another IPC report in July said that 755,000 people face IPC Phase 5 in 10 states, five of which are in the Greater Darfur region, North Kordofan, Gezeira, and Khartoum.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have invited the two sides for ceasefire talks in Switzerland in August. The RSF leader said it planned to attend, while the military-controlled Sudanese government stated that any negotiation before implementing the Jeddah Declaration “wouldn’t be acceptable to the Sudanese people.”

The Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect Civilians passed last year meant to end the conflict, but neither side committed to its objectives.

Representatives from the Sudanese Army and the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamadan Dagalo, engaged in revived talks brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, focusing on the delivery of humanitarian aid, achieving ceasefires and paving the way toward a permanent cessation of aggression, among other objectives.

“We know starvation is widespread among displaced populations in Al Fasher, where around half a million people are currently sheltering,” FEWS NET Decision Support Advisor Lark Walters said in a press release Thursday, adding that “without an end to this conflict, and in the absence of large-scale humanitarian food assistance, extreme human suffering will persist.”

By Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

18m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

4h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

1m ago

Top Stories

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

18m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

4h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

10h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

11h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

11h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

15h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

15h ago

More Videos