Felix Auger-Aliassime outduels Ruud at Olympics, advances to semifinals

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime continues his stellar run at Paris 2024, knocking off Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in a thrilling three-set match in the men’s quarterfinal on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime’s serve played a big part in his victory. He converted 45 service winners, while Ruud only had 24.

Ruud pushed Auger-Aliassime in the second set, forcing a tiebreak, which the Norwegian would take to force a decisive third set.

After gaining a 3-0 advantage in the final set, Ruud would try to push the Canadian but was unable to force a comeback.

This is the second top-ranked player the 23-year-old has knocked off in Paris so far after beating Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

The road doesn’t get any easier for Auger-Aliassime as he will now take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. The 21-year-old beat American Tommy Paul to become the fifth Spaniard to reach the men’s singles semifinals since the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Auger-Aliassime also is going to the mixed doubles semifinals with Gabriela Dabrowski. The Canadians beat Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz 7-6 (2-), 3-6, 10-8 later Thursday.