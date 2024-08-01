Georgia coach Kirby Smart announces dismissal of wide receiver Rara Thomas following arrest

FILE - Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Thomas was arrested on charges of cruelty to children and battery early Friday, July 26, 2024, in Athens, Ga., adding to the team's recent legal woes. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 2:42 pm.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia opened practice on Thursday without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on charges of cruelty to children and battery.

Coach Kirby Smart said before Thursday’s practice he met with Thomas on Tuesday and informed the junior of the decision.

Thomas was arrested early Friday on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Georgia announced later Friday that Thomas was indefinitely suspended. Thursday’s announcement made the removal of Thomas from the team permanent.

Thomas was released on $3,500 bond Tuesday.

“I had a chance to sit down and meet with him face to face on Tuesday which I think was really important to let him know he can no longer be a part of the football team,” Smart said. “He understands that and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Thomas had 23 catches for 383 yards and one touchdown last season and ranked as one of the team’s leading returning targets for quarterback Carson Beck.

It is the second arrest for Thomas in two years. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested by University of Georgia police on Jan. 23, 2023, on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. The charges were dropped when Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program.

The latest charges also are regarded as family violence offenses.

Georgia was voted at the Southeastern Conference media days on July 19 as the favorite to win the league.

Georgia had six preseason first-team All-SEC picks, including Beck, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks.

The preseason first-team picks did not include a receiver. The loss of Thomas takes away an experienced target after the losses of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Seniors Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith return as veteran wide receivers.

“We have depth at the top,” Smart said. “I think we’ve got to find more guys that can contribute in that room.

“I’m fired up about that group because we’ve got a good group of protectors around them, a good quarterback to get them the ball, and a good group of tight ends.”

Smart also has been forced to address repeated driving offenses by his players. He said players have been suspended and fined through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school’s athletes.

Georgia players have been involved in 24 driving-related violations (DUI, reckless driving or speeding), The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported, including a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash on Jan. 15, 2023, just days after the Bulldogs won the national title game.

The Bulldogs open their season against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Charles Odum, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

57m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Top Stories

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

57m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

1h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

4h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

16h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

17h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

17h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

21h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

21h ago

More Videos