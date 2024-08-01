Gildan says proxy battle cost US$57 million in Q2

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. says costs related to the leadership struggle at the company cost it US$57.2 million in the second quarter.

The costs helped push down earnings to US$58.4 million for the quarter from US$155.3 million for the same quarter last year.

The Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, saw a protracted power struggle that originally saw chief executive Glenn Chamandy pushed out only to later retake the helm.

The company says the costs included US$18 million for advisory fees, US$21.6 million for severance costs and US$7.8 million for expenses related to Chamandy’s firing and subsequent reinstatement.

Gildan says its adjusted net income worked out to US$124.7 million, up from US$112.3 million last year.

The company says net sales for the quarter came in at US$862.2 million, up from US$840.4 million last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press