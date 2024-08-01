Stretch of Hwy. 400 between Innisfil and Barrie fully closed for police investigation
Posted August 1, 2024 12:10 pm.
Last Updated August 1, 2024 12:16 pm.
A stretch of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie is closed in both directions for a police investigation, the OPP says.
The closure stretches from Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil to Mapleview Road in Barrie.
It’s expected to last for several hours.
Northbound vehicles are being forced to exit at Innisfil Beach Road, while southbound vehicles must exit at Mapleview.
The details of the police investigation are not clear at this point.
