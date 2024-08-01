Iran’s supreme leader prays over the coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh, whose killing risks a wider war

Iranian protesters hold posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a demonstration to condemn killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, at Felestin Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 2:02 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 2:12 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader and representatives of Palestinian militias he backs prayed Thursday over the coffins of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard who were killed in a shocking assassination blamed on Israel that risked escalating into an all-out regional war.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over Haniyeh’s coffin at Tehran University while Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian stood next to him. State television later showed the coffins placed in a truck and moved on the street toward Azadi Square in Tehran and people throwing flowers at them.

After the funeral services in Tehran, Haniyeh’s remains are to be transferred to Qatar for burial Friday.

Haniyeh came to Tehran to attend the inauguration of Pezeshkian. Associated Press photos showed the Hamas leader seated alongside leaders from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and Hezbollah, and Iranian media showed him and Pezeshkian hugging. Haniyeh had met earlier with Khamenei.

Hours later, he was killed in an airstrike that hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran. Iranian authorities said the attack is under investigation but haven’t provided details.

Israel had pledged to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The strike came just hours after Israel targeted a top commander in Iran’s ally Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iran supports Hamas, as well as Hezbollah and other Palestinian militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza.

During Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony, in his speech, he spoke in support of Palestinians, saying “Iran demands a world where no Palestinian child’s dreams are buried under the rubble of their home.”

“We are seeking a world where the proud people of Palestine are freed from occupation, oppression and imprisonment and genocide,” Pezeshkian said.

Bitter regional rivals, Israel and Iran risked plunging into war earlier this year when Israel hit Iran’s embassy in Damascus in April. Iran retaliated, and Israel countered in an unprecedented exchange of strikes on each other’s soil, but international efforts succeeded in containing that cycle before it spun out of control.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

6h ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

4h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

8h ago

'Not out of the woods': Jasper wildfire still out of control, hotter weather expected
'Not out of the woods': Jasper wildfire still out of control, hotter weather expected

A fire rampaging through Jasper National Park remained out of control Wednesday, while officials worked to restore power and water in the park's townsite and to hash out a plan for vacationers to retrieve...

3h ago

