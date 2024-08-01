Japan rivals Nissan and Honda will share EV components and AI research as they play catch up

FILE - Logos at a Nissan showroom are seen in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 4:57 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 5:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers Nissan and Honda say they plan to share components for electric vehicles like batteries and jointly research software for autonomous driving.

A third Japanese manufacturer, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., has joined the Nissan-Honda partnership, sharing the view that speed and size are crucial in responding to dramatic changes in the auto industry centered around electrification.

A preliminary agreement between Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. was announced in March.

After 100 days of talks, executives of the companies evinced a sense of urgency. Japanese automakers dominated the era of gasoline engines in recent decades but have fallen behind formidable new players in green cars like Tesla of the U.S. and China’s BYD.

“Companies that don’t adapt to the changes cannot survive,” said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe. “If we try to do everything on our own, we cannot catch up.”

Nissan and Honda will use the same batteries and adopt the same specifications for motors and inverters for EV axels, they said.

By coming together in what Mibe and counterpart at Nissan, Makoto Uchida, repeatedly called “making friends” to achieve economies of scale, the companies plan more strategic investments in technology and aim to cut costs by boosting volume.

Each company will continue to produce and offer its own model offerings. But they will share resources in areas like components and software development, where “making friends” will be a plus, Mibe and Uchida told reporters.

They declined to say whether the friendship will extend to a mutual capital ownership, while noting that wasn’t ruled out.

The two companies also agreed to have their model lineups “mutually complement” each other in various global markets, including both internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs. Details on that are being worked out, the companies said.

Honda and Nissan will also work together on energy services in Japan. Under Thursday’s announcements, Mitsubishi will join as a third member.

Toyota Motor Corp., Japan’s top automaker, is not part of the three-way collaboration.

Although Honda and Nissan have very different corporate cultures, it became clear, as their discussions on working together continued, their engineers and other workers on the ground have a lot in common, Uchida said.

“Speed is the most crucial element, considering our size,” he added.

Uchida and Mibe repeatedly stressed speed, openly admitting BYD is moving very quickly, but they said there was still time to catch up and remain in the game.

“In coming together, we will show that one plus one will add up to become more than two,” Uchida said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

11m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

11m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

6h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

7h ago

2:59
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton

At least three bats in the GTA have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks and officials are reminding us to be careful if you must handle wildlife. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:44
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges

A father and son from Toronto have been arrested and are facing terror related charges. Afua Baah has the details on what we know so far about the pair who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack in the city.

11h ago

2:21
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of 57-year-old construction worker who was caught in a trench during a thunderstorm. Shauna Hunt is in York Region with the latest.

12h ago

More Videos