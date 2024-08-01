Jasper wildfire leaves hundreds of foreign workers scrambling to arrange work, homes

Piles of belongings line the curb, as part of emergency fire-smarting efforts to save structures in Jasper, Alta., after a wildfire devastated the community on July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 4:12 am.

EDMONTON — It didn’t take long for Namneet Singh to find full-time employment again, after a fire in Jasper, Alta., last week destroyed the hotel he had worked at for more than a year.

Singh, who was among hundreds of temporary foreign workers earning a living in the picturesque Rocky Mountain town, was on shift when the community was ordered to evacuate the night of July 22.

All 25,000 people in Jasper National Park, including 5,000 residents of the townsite, were given five hours to get out when flames began cutting off roads and escape routes. Two days later, fire destroyed a third of the town’s buildings, leaving Singh and others in limbo.

Now staying in Edmonton, Singh, who was raised in India, is working at the Jasper Employment and Education Centre to help other displaced foreign workers get new passports and other documents in order to get employment insurance or look for new jobs.

He helps them better the odds of getting work by helping them apply for open-work permits rather than permits that are employer-specific.

It’s also providing a distraction for Singh, as he’s had trouble sleeping since the fire.

“At night when I try to sleep, I’m having nightmares,” Singh said in an interview.

“Even if I don’t have my documents, I want other people to get their documents as soon as possible, so that they can have hope they can get a new work permit, so that they can start working and getting back to their normal life.”

The employment centre is in a temporary office inside All Saints’ Anglican Cathedral in downtown Edmonton.

The centre’s executive director, Heidi Veluw, who employed Singh part time before the fire, said it’s likely her organization will be operating for a while out of the church.

Veluw said the centre is seeing 90 people per day, many of whom were previously using the organization’s services in Jasper.

“Their places of employment, or both their house and their employment, has burned,” she said.

Veluw said Jasper is home to about 1,500 temporary foreign workers in retail, food service, hospitality and many other industries.

Workers on permits that only allow them to work in specific jobs face the biggest hurdle, she said, especially if their employer’s business was burned in the fire.

She said the goal is to get them open work permits, but applying for the documents is complicated and lengthy.

“Just like any government form, some questions are just confusing for anybody,” she said.

Immigration Canada is trying to make it easier. It has temporarily waived the fees for foreign workers to apply to have their personal documents replaced and their work permits changed.

The City of Edmonton has set up an evacuation centre for those from Jasper with no place to stay. There are also reception centres in Calgary and Grande Prairie.

Jasper officials have yet to provide a timeline for when evacuees can go back. Singh said his return is uncertain.

“I don’t even have a home there now,” he said.

“It will be just ashes.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

10m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

10m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

6h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

7h ago

2:59
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton

At least three bats in the GTA have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks and officials are reminding us to be careful if you must handle wildlife. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:44
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges

A father and son from Toronto have been arrested and are facing terror related charges. Afua Baah has the details on what we know so far about the pair who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack in the city.

11h ago

2:21
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of 57-year-old construction worker who was caught in a trench during a thunderstorm. Shauna Hunt is in York Region with the latest.

11h ago

More Videos