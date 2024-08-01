Labour leaders endorse NDP candidate, including the Conservative candidate’s manager

Over a dozen labour leaders have endorsed the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager for the union the Conservative candidate belongs to. A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Chambly, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2024 12:10 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — More than a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate’s own union.

The endorsements are part of the New Democrats’ efforts to maintain their stronghold in the riding of Elmwood-Transcona, where the parties are vying for support from union workers.

The Conservative candidate Colin Reynolds has campaigned on the idea that the NDP does not represent union workers like him.

The NDP candidate Leila Dance received endorsements today from the Canadian Labour Congress, Manitoba Federation of Labour, and the Winnipeg Labour Council.

Among those throwing their support behind the NDP is Dave McPhail, the business manager of the electrical worker union IBEW Local 2085, of which Reynolds says he is a proud member.

The Conservative party didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

1h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

2h ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

3h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 400 between Innisfil and Barrie fully closed for police investigation
Stretch of Hwy. 400 between Innisfil and Barrie fully closed for police investigation

A stretch of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie is closed in both directions for a police investigation, the OPP says. The closure stretches from Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil to Mapleview Road...

57m ago

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

1h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

2h ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

3h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 400 between Innisfil and Barrie fully closed for police investigation
Stretch of Hwy. 400 between Innisfil and Barrie fully closed for police investigation

A stretch of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie is closed in both directions for a police investigation, the OPP says. The closure stretches from Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil to Mapleview Road...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

13h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

14h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

14h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

18h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

18h ago

More Videos