Missouri bans sale of Delta-8 THC and other unregulated CBD intoxicants

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson holds up an example of a legal package of Life Savers Gummies, left, and a slightly smaller package of hemp-derived gummies, right, at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. The hemp gummies will be banned under an executive order he issued prohibiting unregulated psychoactive cannabis products Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Mike Leara, right, supervisor of the state Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, will be responsible for making sure such products aren't sold at facilities with liquor licenses. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 7:05 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 7:12 pm.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is banning the sale of drinks, candy and other foods made with hemp-derived intoxicating substances, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced in an an executive order issued Thursday.

The ban kicks in Sept. 1.

Parson cited health concerns and lack of research on Delta-8 THC and similar unregulated CBD substances.

He also made clear that his order does not prohibit consumption of psychoactive hemp products. The rules “are not here to punish consumers,” Parson said.

“Our goal is to safeguard the health and safety of Missourians, especially the most vulnerable: our children,” he told reporters gathered in his Jefferson City Capitol building office.

CBD and similar compounds have boomed in popularity since the 2018 farm bill legalized hemp production, and are found in lotions, tinctures, candies, vapes and more.

Candies and drinks with hemp-derived intoxicants are sometimes used as alternatives to marijuana or alcohol. Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults ages 21 and older in Missouri.

While there is a lack of government regulation for the CBD-derived products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did approve one drug that contains CBD in 2018 to help treat two rare seizure disorders.

Delta-8 THC is of particular concern, because of adverse side effects and because of how it is chemically manufactured.

Other states also ban or regulate delta-8 THC, though it is sold in many states due to a loophole in federal law.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Paula Nickelson said there have been reports of adults and children being hospitalized after consuming the substances, which sometimes are packaged similarly to existing candies marketed for children.

She advised adults to throw away products with those substances.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

1h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

2h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

23m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

1h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

2h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

23m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

19h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

20h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

20h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.
2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 
More Videos