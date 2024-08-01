Open Text Corp. earns US$248.2 million in fourth quarter

The logo for OpenText is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OpenText *MANDATORY CREDIT

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 5:12 pm.

WATERLOO, ONT. — Open Text Corp. says it earned US$248.2 million in its fourth quarter, up from a loss of US$48.7 million a year earlier.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company says revenues for the quarter totalled US$1.4 billion, down from US$1.5 billion during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were 91 cents US, up from a loss of 18 cents US a year earlier.

The company’s full-year earnings were US$465.1 million, up from US$150.4 million in the previous financial year.

CEO Mark Barrenechea says the company saw its revenues for the full year rise 29 per cent to US$5.8 billion.

The company says it completed a US$2 billion reduction in debt during the quarter. It also announced it’s increasing its annualized dividend by five per cent to US$1.05 per share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:OTEX)

The Canadian Press

