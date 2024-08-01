Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Mark Anthony Dela-Cruz, 34, is wanted for arson. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 1, 2024 5:38 pm.

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter.

Fire crews were called to The Leo Baeck Day School  at 501 Arlington Ave. in York on Tuesday at around 3:46 a.m. for reports of a fire.

The blaze was contained to the shed and was quickly doused, but Toronto Fire said the school had to be ventilated after smoke entered the premises. The shed was damaged and heat from the fire also shattered some the school’s windows.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect was using an exterior storage shed at the school for shelter. On July 29, staff noticed that he had been storing his belongings inside the shed, and the items were removed.

The next day police say the suspect returned to find his belongings removed. He was then observed leaving the shed. Shortly after it went up in flames.

The suspect has been identified as Mark Anthony Dela-Cruz, 34.

He’s wanted for arson.

The fire initially sparked concerns about antisemitism, but police have emphasized that there’s no evidence of a hate crime.

